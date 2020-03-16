Overview

Dr. Abdul Sankari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, Palos Community Hospital, Riverside Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Sankari works at Duly Health And Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Lockport, IL, Joliet, IL, Homer Glen, IL, New Lenox, IL and Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.