Dr. Abdul Sankari, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdul Sankari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, Palos Community Hospital, Riverside Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.
Locations
Duly Health and Care17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (630) 469-9200
Duly Health and Care1206 E 9th St, Lockport, IL 60441 Directions (630) 469-9200
DuPage Medical Group - Official301 Madison St Ste 207, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 740-1900
Duly Health and Care12701 W 143rd St # 280, Homer Glen, IL 60491 Directions (815) 740-1900
Duly Health and Care1890 Silver Cross Blvd, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (630) 469-9200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Duly Health and Care4061 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 423-2880Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- Palos Community Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sankari is the Best most caring Cardiologist I have ever had. Try him you wont be sorry at all! Patient since 2019
About Dr. Abdul Sankari, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1326097239
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Michael Reese Hosp-U Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
