Dr. Abdul Sorathia, MD
Overview of Dr. Abdul Sorathia, MD
Dr. Abdul Sorathia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL.
Dr. Sorathia works at
Dr. Sorathia's Office Locations
Halifax Health - Cancer Center for Hope303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sorathia?
Dr. Sorathia is wonderful! He has cared for me over 12 years. I have prostate cancer and would not be alive today if it weren't for Dr. Sorathia.
About Dr. Abdul Sorathia, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorathia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorathia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sorathia.
Dr. Sorathia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sorathia has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorathia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorathia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorathia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorathia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorathia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.