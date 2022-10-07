Overview of Dr. Abdul Sorathia, MD

Dr. Abdul Sorathia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL.



Dr. Sorathia works at Halifax Health - Center for Urology in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.