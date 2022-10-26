Dr. Abdul Usmani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Usmani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdul Usmani, MD
Dr. Abdul Usmani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY / C W POST CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Usmani works at
Dr. Usmani's Office Locations
Carolina Kidney Specialists LLC1655 Bernardin Ave Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 256-1137
Central Columbia Dialysis3511 Medical Dr, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 771-0518
- 3 10 Gateway Corners Park, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 865-0554
Sentinel Health Partners PA1102 Roberts St, Camden, SC 29020 Directions (803) 256-1137
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Usmani is the best doctor I have seen lately. He explains lab work and discusses your condition in an understanding way. He has lots of patience and shows great concern. I just lost my mother and he was concerned enough to call to find out what happened at the hospital. A call after death, shows remarkable concern for a patient. Dr. Usmani, I will NEVER forget you! Thanks for everything you did for my mother!
About Dr. Abdul Usmani, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY / C W POST CAMPUS
- Nephrology
