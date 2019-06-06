Dr. Abdul Wadud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Wadud, MD
Overview of Dr. Abdul Wadud, MD
Dr. Abdul Wadud, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Khyber Med Coll.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wadud's Office Locations
- 1 1543 S HILLSIDE ST, Wichita, KS 67211 Directions (316) 682-6814
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abdul Wadud, MD
- Psychiatry
- 63 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1861413015
Education & Certifications
- St Louis
- Lady Reading Hosp
- Khyber Med Coll
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wadud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wadud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wadud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wadud speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadud.
