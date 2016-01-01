Overview of Dr. Abdul Wallizada, MD

Dr. Abdul Wallizada, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP.



Dr. Wallizada works at Khalil A Wallizada MD in Orange Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.