Dr. Abdul Wallizada, MD

Pediatrics
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Abdul Wallizada, MD

Dr. Abdul Wallizada, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP.

Dr. Wallizada works at Khalil A Wallizada MD in Orange Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wallizada's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine
    2051 Professional Center Dr, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 276-0005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Abdul Wallizada, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588826838
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • 882 TRAINING GROUP
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdul Wallizada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallizada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallizada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallizada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wallizada works at Khalil A Wallizada MD in Orange Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wallizada’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallizada. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallizada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallizada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallizada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

