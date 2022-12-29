Dr. Abdul Wase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Wase, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdul Wase, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Aligarh Muslim University|Aligarh Muslim University / J.L.N. Medical College|JN Med Coll, Aligarh Muslim U and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Wase works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Cardiovascular Institute at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus9000 N Main St Ste 101, Englewood, OH 45415 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Premier Cardiovascular Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 310, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- GENERAL
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Ryan White
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
I really enjoy my visits with Dr Wase. He's a fine man and a great doctor.
About Dr. Abdul Wase, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1306833363
Education & Certifications
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital Of Cook County|Sinai Samaritan Hospital
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital Of Cook County
- Cook County Hospital Chicago Il|John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital Of Cook County
- Aligarh Muslim University|Aligarh Muslim University / J.L.N. Medical College|JN Med Coll, Aligarh Muslim U
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
