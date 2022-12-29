See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Englewood, OH
Dr. Abdul Wase, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.8 (84)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abdul Wase, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Aligarh Muslim University|Aligarh Muslim University / J.L.N. Medical College|JN Med Coll, Aligarh Muslim U and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Wase works at Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Englewood, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Ventricular Fibrillation and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Cardiovascular Institute at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus
    9000 N Main St Ste 101, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Premier Cardiovascular Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus
    2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 310, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Bradycardia
Ventricular Fibrillation
Heart Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia (ARVD) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Block Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Hypotension Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Short QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncopal Paroxysmal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Transient Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Butler Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Flora Midwest (PPOM)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • GENERAL
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mt. Carmel
    • Nationwide
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS
    • Ryan White
    • Superior Dental Care
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 29, 2022
    I really enjoy my visits with Dr Wase. He's a fine man and a great doctor.
    — Dec 29, 2022
    About Dr. Abdul Wase, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1306833363
    Education & Certifications

    • John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital Of Cook County|Sinai Samaritan Hospital
    Residency
    • John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital Of Cook County
    Internship
    • Cook County Hospital Chicago Il|John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital Of Cook County
    Medical Education
    • Aligarh Muslim University|Aligarh Muslim University / J.L.N. Medical College|JN Med Coll, Aligarh Muslim U
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdul Wase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wase has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wase has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Ventricular Fibrillation and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Wase. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wase.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

