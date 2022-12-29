Overview

Dr. Abdul Wase, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Aligarh Muslim University|Aligarh Muslim University / J.L.N. Medical College|JN Med Coll, Aligarh Muslim U and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Wase works at Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Englewood, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Ventricular Fibrillation and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.