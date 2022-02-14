Dr. Abdul Zanabli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zanabli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Zanabli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdul Zanabli, MD
Dr. Abdul Zanabli, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center, Montgomery General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Zanabli works at
Dr. Zanabli's Office Locations
Charleston Nephrology and Hypertension and Transpl4610 Kanawha Ave SW Ste 402, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 400-4700
Charleston Nephrology and Hypertension and Transpl4825 Maccorkle Ave SW Ste A, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 400-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Montgomery General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We began seeing Dr Zanabli 9 years ago before my husband was determined to need a kidney transplant. Dr Zanabli was very informative, answered our questions, friendly and very caring. Dr Zanabli’s recommendations about food and exercise was very helpful to keeping my husband in the best shape for when we finally got the call of a viable kidney. Dr Africa did the surgery and Dr Zanabli has been with us still giving great advice and the best of care. My husband hasn’t had any issues in the 8 years with his new kidney. I very honestly feel that if we did not have Dr Zanabli with his enormous wealth of knowledge, caring and foresight , my husband would not have done as well as he did !! Dr Zanabli is a true life saver and we thank him for these healthy years he has provided us.
About Dr. Abdul Zanabli, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1487752093
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital|Ri Hospital Brown University
- St Joseph Hospital
- St Joseph Hospital
- University of Aleppo
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zanabli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zanabli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zanabli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zanabli works at
Dr. Zanabli has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zanabli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zanabli speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zanabli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zanabli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zanabli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zanabli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.