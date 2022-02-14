Overview of Dr. Abdul Zanabli, MD

Dr. Abdul Zanabli, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center, Montgomery General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zanabli works at Charleston Nephrology, Hypertension, & Transplant in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.