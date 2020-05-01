Overview

Dr. Abdulfatah Osman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Jordan, Amman and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Osman works at Genesys Cardiology Associates in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.