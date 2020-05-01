Dr. Abdulfatah Osman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdulfatah Osman, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdulfatah Osman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Jordan, Amman and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Locations
Genesys Cardiology Associates3399 POLLOCK RD, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-7550
Genesys Heart Rhythm Associates3452 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-7550
Genesys Regional Medical Center1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. OSMAN...he is awesome, very knowledgable, great personality...the best thing about the great Dr. Osman...and he is GREAT!! DR. OSMAN CARES!! THANK YOU FOR SAVING MY LIFE!! Dr. Osman was able to remove blockage in a very tiny artery in the back of my heart. One that other heart doctors told me could not be fixed. I am still alive thanks to him and my 3 stints. Also, I received the most awesome care from everyone at Genesys Hospital. My hat off to Dr. Osman and Dr. Manning!!
About Dr. Abdulfatah Osman, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- U TX Med Brnch
- King Faisal U Hosp
- Fac Med U Jordan, Amman
