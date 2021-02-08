Overview

Dr. Abdulla Abdulla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Edgefield County Hospital, Optim Medical Center Screven and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Abdulla works at University Cardiology Associates - Cardiovascular Associates of Augusta in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.