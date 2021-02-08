Dr. Abdulla Abdulla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdulla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdulla Abdulla, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdulla Abdulla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Edgefield County Hospital, Optim Medical Center Screven and Piedmont Augusta.
Locations
University Cardiology Associates - Cardiovascular Associates of Augusta1348 Walton Way Ste 5100, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-8611
Hospital Affiliations
- Edgefield County Hospital
- Optim Medical Center Screven
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am with Dr Abdulla for more than 20 years. He is excellent in patient care, very thorough, very patient and spends time to explain the issue. I will highly recommend him.
About Dr. Abdulla Abdulla, MD
- Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1174502694
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
