See All Cardiologists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Abdulla Damluji, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Abdulla Damluji, MD

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abdulla Damluji, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Baghdad and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Damluji works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gregory Heins, DO
Dr. Gregory Heins, DO
3.7 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Maria Mountis, DO
Dr. Maria Mountis, DO
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Dina Sparano, MD
Dr. Dina Sparano, MD
3.7 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Medical Group - Cardiology
    1600 N Beauregard St Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 780-9014
  2. 2
    Inova Medical Group - Cardiology
    6355 Walker Ln Ste 406, Alexandria, VA 22310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 780-9014
  3. 3
    Inova Health Care Services
    8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 408, Alexandria, VA 22306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 780-9014

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Damluji?

    Photo: Dr. Abdulla Damluji, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abdulla Damluji, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Damluji to family and friends

    Dr. Damluji's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Damluji

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abdulla Damluji, MD.

    About Dr. Abdulla Damluji, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598907909
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Baghdad
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdulla Damluji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damluji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Damluji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Damluji works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Damluji’s profile.

    Dr. Damluji has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damluji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damluji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damluji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abdulla Damluji, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.