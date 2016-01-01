Dr. Abdulla Damluji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damluji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdulla Damluji, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abdulla Damluji, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Baghdad and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology1600 N Beauregard St Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 780-9014
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology6355 Walker Ln Ste 406, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 780-9014
Inova Health Care Services8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 408, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 780-9014
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Johns Hopkins University
- Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- University Of Baghdad
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
