Overview of Dr. Abdullah Farooque, MD

Dr. Abdullah Farooque, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dacca Medical College|Dacca Medical College|Howard University M.D|Howard University M.D and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Farooque works at Valley Health Clinic in Manassas, VA with other offices in Sterling, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.