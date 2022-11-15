Overview

Dr. Abdullah Hanna-Moussa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.



Dr. Hanna-Moussa works at Arizona Endocrinology Diabetes Clinic in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.