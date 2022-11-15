Dr. Abdullah Hanna-Moussa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna-Moussa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdullah Hanna-Moussa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdullah Hanna-Moussa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.
Dr. Hanna-Moussa works at
Locations
Arizona Endocrinology Diabetes Clinic7972 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 104, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 249-7551
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hanna-Moussa is a fantastic endocrinologist and I’m lucky to have been a patient for many years. I’m not diabetic so I can’t speak to that but he really treats you like an intelligent person who’s capable of looking at lab data and understanding why he makes decisions on dosing/Treatments/etc. If there are questions about dosage and the labs are reasonably supportive of 2 different doses he’ll sometimes give me the option. You never feel rushed by him and he genuinely takes an interest in your care & treatment. He is great at DDX’ing and “following bread crumbs” to find a unifying disease that could explain your symptoms. He’s a really smart guy. His office keeps getting further and further from my home but I’d never consider finding a different doctor.
About Dr. Abdullah Hanna-Moussa, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1194735456
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
