Dr. Abdullah Khalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdullah Khalil, MD
Overview of Dr. Abdullah Khalil, MD
Dr. Abdullah Khalil, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Khalil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Khalil's Office Locations
-
1
Roxbury Specialty Surgery Center436 N Roxbury Dr Ste 207, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalil?
Dr. Khalil is one of the most talented plastic surgeons. Professional and just a wonderfully kind man. I wouldn’t send my friends to anyone else!
About Dr. Abdullah Khalil, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1942342472
Education & Certifications
- Ctr for Breast and Body Contouring
- Dmc Surgery Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalil works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.