Dr. Abdullah Kutlar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdullah Kutlar, MD
Dr. Abdullah Kutlar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Istanbul U Med Sch Hosp|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
Dr. Kutlar works at
Dr. Kutlar's Office Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
AU Medical Associates - Hemophilia Clinic989 Saint Sebastian Way, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kutlar and his staff are outstanding. A year ago, I was preparing for an IVF cycle when I developed a blood clot. I have a blood disorder that puts me at risk for developing abnormal clots. This disorder is known to make conception challenging and pregnancy risky. My fertility doctor referred me to Dr. Kutlar, and his office called me the very next day to schedule an appointment for the following business day. He began managing my clotting disorder before my scheduled IVF cycle, and when I became pregnant (!), he went above and beyond by offering to follow me closely during my entire pregnancy. Dr. Kutlar and his team played a critical role in my healthy pregnancy and delivery of my sweet son. Not only is the care top notch, but the Center for Blood Disorders is also like family to us. Every time I call or walk through the door, I'm greeted with friendliness, and the staff take such sincere interest in our health and lives. I appreciate them very much!
About Dr. Abdullah Kutlar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, French, Italian and Turkish
- Male
- 1780793349
Education & Certifications
- Istanbul U Med Sch Hosp|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Hematology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
