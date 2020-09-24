See All Oncologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Abdullah Kutlar, MD

Medical Oncology
Overview of Dr. Abdullah Kutlar, MD

Dr. Abdullah Kutlar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Istanbul U Med Sch Hosp|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic

Dr. Kutlar works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kutlar's Office Locations

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    AU Medical Associates - Hemophilia Clinic
    989 Saint Sebastian Way, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders

Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Purpura
Thalassemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukocytosis
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Pancytopenia
Plasmapheresis
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Thrombocytosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Astrocytoma
Autoimmune Diseases
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Colorectal Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Pleural Cancer
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Salivary Gland Cancer
Schwannoma
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thoracentesis
Thrombosis
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Urinary Disorders
Vascular Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Sep 24, 2020
    Dr. Kutlar and his staff are outstanding. A year ago, I was preparing for an IVF cycle when I developed a blood clot. I have a blood disorder that puts me at risk for developing abnormal clots. This disorder is known to make conception challenging and pregnancy risky. My fertility doctor referred me to Dr. Kutlar, and his office called me the very next day to schedule an appointment for the following business day. He began managing my clotting disorder before my scheduled IVF cycle, and when I became pregnant (!), he went above and beyond by offering to follow me closely during my entire pregnancy. Dr. Kutlar and his team played a critical role in my healthy pregnancy and delivery of my sweet son. Not only is the care top notch, but the Center for Blood Disorders is also like family to us. Every time I call or walk through the door, I'm greeted with friendliness, and the staff take such sincere interest in our health and lives. I appreciate them very much!
    About Dr. Abdullah Kutlar, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English, French, Italian and Turkish
    • Male
    • 1780793349
    Education & Certifications

    • Istanbul U Med Sch Hosp|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    • Hematology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

