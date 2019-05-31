Dr. Abdullah Murad, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdullah Murad, DDS
Overview
Dr. Abdullah Murad, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fraser, MI.
Locations
Office33080 GARFIELD RD, Fraser, MI 48026 Directions (586) 293-8750
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mahmud was very attentive and caring. He took the time to explain everything to me in a way I could understand. I could tell he cares a lot about his patients. Dental work was painless and fast. Would definitely recommend!
About Dr. Abdullah Murad, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1053802660
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murad accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.