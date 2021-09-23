Overview of Dr. Abdullah Yonan, MD

Dr. Abdullah Yonan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Baghdad and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Yonan works at BANNER BOSWELL MEDICAL CENTER in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.