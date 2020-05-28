See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Toledo, OH
Dr. Abdulmalek Sadehh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Abdulmalek Sadehh, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Toledo, OH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Abdulmalek Sadehh, MD

Dr. Abdulmalek Sadehh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with University of Toledo Medical Center.

Dr. Sadehh works at Promedica Pharmacy Counter in Toledo, OH with other offices in Muncie, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mooath Mustafa Ali, MD
Dr. Mooath Mustafa Ali, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Samer Abubakr, MD
Dr. Samer Abubakr, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Cinthya Orbea, MD
Dr. Cinthya Orbea, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Sadehh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Promedica Pharmacy Counter
    5151 Monroe St Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 475-4449
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Integra Specialty Hospital
    2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 747-3281
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Toledo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Suicidal Ideation
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Suicidal Ideation
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Marijuana Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sadehh?

    May 28, 2020
    Since beginning care for my mental health condition over 20 years ago, I have encountered psychiatrists who had no buisness having a lisence. They were only pill poppers and really didnt listen to me nor did they seem to care about me as an individual. Dr Sadehh is completely opposite. He is gentle, thorough, understanding, and he listens and addresses my issues. He never rushes my appointments. He has even helped my husband to understand my diagnosis and why he prescribes certain meds. He has really helped me a lot. I have recommended him to family and friends.
    Shay — May 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abdulmalek Sadehh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abdulmalek Sadehh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sadehh to family and friends

    Dr. Sadehh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sadehh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abdulmalek Sadehh, MD.

    About Dr. Abdulmalek Sadehh, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942410667
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdulmalek Sadehh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadehh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sadehh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadehh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadehh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadehh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadehh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadehh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abdulmalek Sadehh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.