Overview

Dr. Abdulmassih Abdulmassih, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Abdulmassih works at Family Doctors&Family Health Cr in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.