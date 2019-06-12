Overview of Dr. Abdulquader Khan, MD

Dr. Abdulquader Khan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from MEMORIAL SLOAN - KETTERING CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at NY Interventional Spine & Pain Medicine in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.