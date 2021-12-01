Dr. Abdulrab Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdulrab Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdulrab Aziz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroeville, PA.
Dr. Aziz works at
Locations
-
1
Specialists in Cardiovascular Medicine PC125 Daugherty Dr Ste 301, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 681-3140
- 2 532 S Aiken Ave Ste 411, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 681-3140
- 3 1290 Chess St Ste 102, Monongahela, PA 15063 Directions (724) 258-1895
Hospital Affiliations
- Acmh Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
- Upmc East
- Upmc Mckeesport
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor diagnosed my condition minutes after looking at my papers This is the best doctor I have ever Would recommend to anyone
About Dr. Abdulrab Aziz, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1750429130
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz works at
