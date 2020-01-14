See All Hematologists in Westwood, KS
Dr. Abdulraheem Yacoub, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Abdulraheem Yacoub, MD

Hematology
3.6 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Abdulraheem Yacoub, MD

Dr. Abdulraheem Yacoub, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Westwood, KS. They graduated from Jordan University Hospital and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ottawa and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Yacoub works at University of Kansas Health System in Westwood, KS with other offices in Fairway, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Yacoub's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westwood Medical Pavilion and the Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Care Pavilion
    2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Westwood, KS 66205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    Clinical Research Center
    4350 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Fairway, KS 66205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ottawa
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adenopathy Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Clot Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulability Syndrome Due to Glycosylphosphatidylinositol Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Iron Overload Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lymph Node Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelofibrosis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Platelet Disorders Chevron Icon
Regional Lymphadenopathy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thrombotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yacoub?

    Jan 14, 2020
    My experience with Dr. Yacoub was absolutely the Best! Very smart, kind and you know you are in good hands when you spend very little time with him. He knew all my details when he entered the room. Anyone needing a hematologist would be lucky to be in his care! THANK YOU Dr. Yacoub, I really appreciate you being in my camp! Stan Lifetime Patient 1/13/2020
    Stan in MO — Jan 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abdulraheem Yacoub, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abdulraheem Yacoub, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yacoub to family and friends

    Dr. Yacoub's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yacoub

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abdulraheem Yacoub, MD.

    About Dr. Abdulraheem Yacoub, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639372766
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Louis University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Jordan University Hospital
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdulraheem Yacoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yacoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yacoub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yacoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yacoub has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yacoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Yacoub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yacoub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yacoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yacoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abdulraheem Yacoub, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.