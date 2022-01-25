Overview

Dr. Abdulrahman Albustamy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Albustamy works at ASAS Health in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.