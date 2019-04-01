Overview of Dr. Abdul Zahurullah, MD

Dr. Abdul Zahurullah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Zahurullah works at Community Network Services in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Waterford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.