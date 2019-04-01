Dr. Abdul Zahurullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahurullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Zahurullah, MD
Overview of Dr. Abdul Zahurullah, MD
Dr. Abdul Zahurullah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Zahurullah works at
Dr. Zahurullah's Office Locations
Cns Total Care Inc38855 Hills Tech Dr Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48331 Directions (248) 994-8001
Community Network Services Inc.24230 Karim Blvd Ste 100, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 745-4900
Community Network Services279 Summit Dr, Waterford, MI 48328 Directions (248) 745-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He is honest!! I He is very honest and he actually CARES about his patients! He never prescribes you more than you need! And like most GOOD doctors he will advise you to take better care of yourself physically as well as mentally! This man deserves 5 stars!
About Dr. Abdul Zahurullah, MD
- Psychiatry
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zahurullah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahurullah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahurullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zahurullah has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahurullah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahurullah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahurullah.
