Dr. Abdulrazak Alchakaki, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.7 (3)
Dr. Abdulrazak Alchakaki, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Dr. Alchakaki works at Academic Internal Medicine Specialists in Southfield, MI with other offices in Berkley, MI, Trenton, MI and Gibraltar, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alchakaki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Academic Internal Medicine Specialists
    28411 Northwestern Hwy Ste 1050, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 354-4709
  2. 2
    Asadulla Mohammed MD PC
    27901 Woodward Ave Ste 220, Berkley, MI 48072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 556-5582
  3. 3
    Beaumont Hospital - Trenton
    5450 Fort St, Trenton, MI 48183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 642-2366
  4. 4
    19850 Middle Gibraltar Rd, Gibraltar, MI 48173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 346-0151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
  • Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respiratory Failure
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Respiratory Failure
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Abdulrazak Alchakaki, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • English, Arabic
    • 1407088123
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alchakaki has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alchakaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alchakaki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alchakaki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alchakaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alchakaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

