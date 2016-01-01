Dr. Alchakaki has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdulrazak Alchakaki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdulrazak Alchakaki, MD
Dr. Abdulrazak Alchakaki, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Dr. Alchakaki works at
Dr. Alchakaki's Office Locations
Academic Internal Medicine Specialists28411 Northwestern Hwy Ste 1050, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 354-4709
Asadulla Mohammed MD PC27901 Woodward Ave Ste 220, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 556-5582
Beaumont Hospital - Trenton5450 Fort St, Trenton, MI 48183 Directions (734) 642-2366
- 4 19850 Middle Gibraltar Rd, Gibraltar, MI 48173 Directions (734) 346-0151
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abdulrazak Alchakaki, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1407088123
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
