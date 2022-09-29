See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. Abdulsalam Al-Kassab, MB CHB Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Abdulsalam Al-Kassab, MB CHB

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.9 (38)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abdulsalam Al-Kassab, MB CHB is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Baghdad and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.

Dr. Al-Kassab works at Endocrine & Diabetes Consultants in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Hurley, MD
Dr. Daniel Hurley, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Garret Choby, MD
Dr. Garret Choby, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Mabel Ryder, MD
Dr. Mabel Ryder, MD
3.0 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine & Diabetes Consultants
    2970 Crooks Rd Ste A, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 844-0200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Mclaren Oakland
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 2
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Kassab?

    Sep 29, 2022
    I would trust this man with his decisions on my health, very good and knowledgeable in all things endocrine.
    Rick Callahan — Sep 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abdulsalam Al-Kassab, MB CHB
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abdulsalam Al-Kassab, MB CHB?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Al-Kassab to family and friends

    Dr. Al-Kassab's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Al-Kassab

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abdulsalam Al-Kassab, MB CHB.

    About Dr. Abdulsalam Al-Kassab, MB CHB

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477560308
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Mich Med Sch
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hurley Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Med City Tchg Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Fac Med U Baghdad
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdulsalam Al-Kassab, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Kassab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Kassab has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Kassab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Kassab works at Endocrine & Diabetes Consultants in Rochester Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Al-Kassab’s profile.

    Dr. Al-Kassab has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Kassab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Kassab. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Kassab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Kassab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Kassab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abdulsalam Al-Kassab, MB CHB?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.