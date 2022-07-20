See All Pediatricians in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Abdulsattar Zidan, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Abdulsattar Zidan, MD

Dr. Abdulsattar Zidan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Zidan works at River Region Health Center in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zidan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    River Region Health Center
    1845 CHERRY ST, Montgomery, AL 36107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 420-5001

Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
ADHD and-or ADD
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
ADHD and-or ADD

Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
ADHD and-or ADD
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Bedwetting
Bronchitis
Chlamydia Infections
Ear Ache
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Nausea
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Rash
Sinusitis
Urinary Incontinence
Wellness Examination
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Abdulsattar Zidan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003072794
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdulsattar Zidan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zidan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zidan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zidan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zidan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zidan works at River Region Health Center in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Zidan’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zidan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zidan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zidan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zidan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

