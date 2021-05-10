Overview of Dr. Abdur Rahim, MD

Dr. Abdur Rahim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Rahim works at Interventional Cardiac Consultants in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.