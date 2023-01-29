Overview of Dr. Abdurrahman Kandil, MD

Dr. Abdurrahman Kandil, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, MA|Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, MA and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Kandil works at Leesburg Orthopaedics in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Dulles, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.