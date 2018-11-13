Dr. Abe Bagniewski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagniewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abe Bagniewski, DPM
Dr. Abe Bagniewski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.
Dr. Bagniewski's Office Locations
Cascade Foot and Ankle Clinic165 Lilly Rd NE Ste A, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, empathetic man who explains conditions/procedures thoroughly.
About Dr. Abe Bagniewski, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1790790376
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Amc/Va Puget Sound
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
- St. Clare Hospital
Dr. Bagniewski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bagniewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagniewski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
