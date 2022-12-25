Dr. Abe Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abe Kaplan, MD
Overview of Dr. Abe Kaplan, MD
Dr. Abe Kaplan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sycamore, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago|University of Chicago Pritzer School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
-
1
Hauser-Ross Eye Institute1630 Gateway Dr, Sycamore, IL 60178 Directions (800) 243-2587Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Eye Physicians, S.C.4709 Golf Rd, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 674-4363
-
3
Premier Eye Care & Surgery LTD27750 W Il Route 22 Ste 200, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-4116
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
Dr. Kaplan put me at ease from the get-go because of his professional talent, proficiency, up-to-date knowledge, and self-confidence (sans a trace of arrogance). He is totally efficient, conscientious, and thorough in his work. I never felt that he was cutting corners in any way. Neither did he cut me loose too soon but provided ample follow-ups to ensure a successful outcome. As if all of the above weren't enough, Dr. Kaplan is just a genuinely nice, nice person, to boot! When all is said and done, I feel that I now have amazingly good vision thanks to an amazingly good ophthalmologist.
About Dr. Abe Kaplan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407843816
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago-Department Of Ophthalmology
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University Of Chicago|University of Chicago Pritzer School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Keratitis, Stye and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaplan speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.