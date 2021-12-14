Dr. Abed Alo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abed Alo, MD
Dr. Abed Alo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.
Toledo Surgical Specialists Inc3909 Woodley Rd Ste 800, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 693-4483
West Toledo Internal Medicine Associates Inc.7640 Sylvania Ave Ste I, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 214-3971
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Long term patient of Dr. Alo
- Colorectal Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1508869751
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
