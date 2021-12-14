Overview

Dr. Abed Alo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.



Dr. Alo works at Toledo Surgical Specialists Inc in Toledo, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.