Dr. Abed Dehnee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abed Dehnee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flossmoor, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Dehnee works at
Primary Healthcare Associates19550 Governors Hwy Ste 2200, Flossmoor, IL 60422 Directions (708) 799-0180
Primary Healthcare Associates1600 167th St, Calumet City, IL 60409 Directions (708) 799-0180Thursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Primary Healthcare Associates6703 159th St, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (708) 798-0180Monday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- Swedish Hospital
Dr. Dehnee and his staff are very professional and accommodating. The examination itself was thorough but fast and reassuring. Dr. Dehnee was very welcoming of any questions and was very easy to talk to.
About Dr. Abed Dehnee, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1285778472
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Il Masonic Med Center
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Dehnee works at
Dr. Dehnee speaks Arabic.
