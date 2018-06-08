Overview

Dr. Abed Dehnee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flossmoor, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Dehnee works at Primary Healthcare Associates in Flossmoor, IL with other offices in Calumet City, IL and Tinley Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.