Overview of Dr. Abedon Saiz Jr, MD

Dr. Abedon Saiz Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL / RADIOGRAPHY PROGRAM and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.



Dr. Saiz Jr works at Community Medical Services in Lake Havasu City, AZ with other offices in Parker, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Abdominal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.