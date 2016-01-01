Overview of Dr. Abeel Mangi, MD

Dr. Abeel Mangi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Mangi works at Yale Physicians Building in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.