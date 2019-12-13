Dr. Abeer Anabtawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anabtawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abeer Anabtawi, MD
Overview of Dr. Abeer Anabtawi, MD
Dr. Abeer Anabtawi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Anabtawi works at
Dr. Anabtawi's Office Locations
-
1
Kansas City Office3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-5000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
3
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
4
Quivira Medical Pavilion12000 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anabtawi?
Dr. Abeer Anabtawi, Greet and wonderful Doctor , the best of the best :) Nafez Alsaleh
About Dr. Abeer Anabtawi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1053576314
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anabtawi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anabtawi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anabtawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anabtawi works at
Dr. Anabtawi has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anabtawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anabtawi speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anabtawi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anabtawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anabtawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anabtawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.