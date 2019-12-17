Dr. Abeer Foteh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foteh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abeer Foteh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abeer Foteh, MD
Dr. Abeer Foteh, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Dr. Foteh's Office Locations
Baylor College of Medicine Department of Orthopedic Surgery4201 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 425-2160
Greater Houston Foot Centers1666 W Baker Rd Ste C, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 837-8371
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abeer Foteh and her staff are very professional. I was very pleased with the service that they provided. This is an outstanding place I would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Abeer Foteh, MD
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1447287404
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foteh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foteh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foteh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foteh has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foteh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foteh speaks Arabic.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Foteh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foteh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foteh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foteh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.