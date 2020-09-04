Overview of Dr. Abeer Kaldas, MD

Dr. Abeer Kaldas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.



Dr. Kaldas works at Texas Tech Medical Center in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.