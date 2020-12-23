Dr. Abel Jarell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abel Jarell, MD
Overview
Dr. Abel Jarell, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH.
Dr. Jarell works at
Locations
1
Northeast Dermatology Associates155 Borthwick Ave Ste 201, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (978) 691-5690
2
Northeast Dermatology51 Webb Pl Ste 240, Dover, NH 03820 Directions (978) 691-5690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wow, what a great doc! No waiting, very pleasant, adhered to Covid policies, and he took the time to check out every lump and bump I pointed out and did a thorough exam. See you next year Doc!
About Dr. Abel Jarell, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Franciso, Dermatopathology
- Harvard Dermatology
- University of Washington
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Us Military Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jarell works at
Dr. Jarell speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarell.
