Dr. Abel Jarell, MD

Dermatopathology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Abel Jarell, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH.

Dr. Jarell works at Northeast Dermatology Associates in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in Dover, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Northeast Dermatology Associates
    155 Borthwick Ave Ste 201, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 691-5690
    Northeast Dermatology
    51 Webb Pl Ste 240, Dover, NH 03820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 691-5690

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Acne
  View other providers who treat Boil
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Dandruff
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Hives
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Scabies
  View other providers who treat Shingles
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
  View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 23, 2020
    Wow, what a great doc! No waiting, very pleasant, adhered to Covid policies, and he took the time to check out every lump and bump I pointed out and did a thorough exam. See you next year Doc!
    Teena — Dec 23, 2020
    About Dr. Abel Jarell, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275669996
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California, San Franciso, Dermatopathology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard Dermatology
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Washington
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Us Military Academy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abel Jarell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jarell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jarell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.