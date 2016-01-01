Dr. Kho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abel Kho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abel Kho, MD
Dr. Abel Kho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kho works at
Dr. Kho's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8630
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abel Kho, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1679530935
Education & Certifications
- Regenstrief Institute Inc|University Wisconsin Hospitals Clinics Authority
- University Wisconsin Hospitals Clinics Authority
- University Wisconsin Hospitals Clinics Authority
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Internal Medicine
