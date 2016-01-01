Overview of Dr. Abel Li, MD

Dr. Abel Li, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Astria Toppenish Hospital and Kittitas Valley Healthcare.



Dr. Li works at Puget Sound Therapy Services in Renton, WA with other offices in Yakima, WA, Bellevue, WA and Ellensburg, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Astigmatism and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.