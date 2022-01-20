Dr. Abel Rivero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abel Rivero, MD
Dr. Abel Rivero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL AMERICA HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY (CAHSU) / BELIZE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
The Villages910 Old Camp Rd Ste 210, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 259-4460Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Healthcare Partners LLC1501 N Us Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 259-4460
Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA801 E Dixie Ave Ste 107, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 315-0627Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA5575 E State Road 44, Wildwood, FL 34785 Directions (352) 571-4418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been seen by Dr. Rivers for over two years. All I can say is he is fantastic!
Cardiology
Cardiology
English
- CENTRAL AMERICA HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY (CAHSU) / BELIZE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Rivero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivero works at
Dr. Rivero has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivero.
