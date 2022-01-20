Overview

Dr. Abel Rivero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL AMERICA HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY (CAHSU) / BELIZE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Rivero works at The Villages in The Villages, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL, Leesburg, FL and Wildwood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.