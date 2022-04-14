Overview

Dr. Abel Toledo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SPLIT / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Toledo works at ABEL CESAR TOLEDO MD in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.