Dr. Abelardo Laurencio, DDS is accepting new patients.
Dr. Abelardo Laurencio, DDS
Overview
Dr. Abelardo Laurencio, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cape Coral, FL. They completed their residency with Teaching General Hospital Dr. Agostinho Neto
Dr. Laurencio works at
Locations
Pine Island Road Dental Care541 SW Pine Island Rd, Cape Coral, FL 33991 Directions (239) 310-4332
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laurencio?
The Pine Island Road Dental Care are great! Dr Abelardo Laurencio DDS is amazing.
About Dr. Abelardo Laurencio, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1760809149
Education & Certifications
- Teaching General Hospital Dr. Agostinho Neto
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laurencio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurencio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Laurencio using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Laurencio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Laurencio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laurencio.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Laurencio can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.