Dr. Abe Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abe Martinez, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Uvalde, TX. They completed their fellowship with Parkland Memorial Hospital and the Dallas VA Medical Center|University Texas SW Parkland Memorial Hospital
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Uvalde1038 Garner Field Rd Unit A, Uvalde, TX 78801 Directions (830) 283-0046
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Dr Suite 1204411 Medical Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 544-5123Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Menger Spgs Dr134 Menger Spgs Ste 1370, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 283-0049Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
very caring ,patient and knowledgeable in his field. Tremendous credentials.
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- Parkland Memorial Hospital and the Dallas VA Medical Center|University Texas SW Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital|Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
