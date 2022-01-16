Overview

Dr. Abera Abay, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Addis Ababa U and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.



Dr. Abay works at Norwich GI Associates in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.