Dr. Abera Abay, MD

Gastroenterology
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abera Abay, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Addis Ababa U and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.

Dr. Abay works at Norwich GI Associates in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norwich GI Associates
    79 Wawecus St Ste 101, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 886-2655

Hospital Affiliations
  • Backus Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 16, 2022
    I like Dr. Abay very much! He was very thorough and spent a lot of time with me. Dr. Abay is extremely knowledgeable and really wants to figure out what's going on with my abdominal problem. I would surely recommend him to a close friend or family member.
    Peter S. — Jan 16, 2022
    About Dr. Abera Abay, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Amharic
    • 1861489585
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    • Addis Ababa U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abera Abay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Abay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abay has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

