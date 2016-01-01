Overview of Dr. Abha Gupta, MD

Dr. Abha Gupta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Meerut University / L.L.R.M. Medical College and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Gupta works at Prohealth Partners A Medical Group in Irvine, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.