Dr. Abha Mishra, MD
Overview of Dr. Abha Mishra, MD
Dr. Abha Mishra, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They graduated from National Institutes of Health and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi and Ochsner Health Center - Hancock.
Dr. Mishra's Office Locations
Gulf Coast Spinal & Neurosurgical Specialists1340 Broad Ave Ste 440, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 255-4300
- 2 1440 Central Ave E Ste B, Wiggins, MS 39577 Directions (601) 928-6600
Cedar Lake Clinic1756 Popps Ferry Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 865-3200
Diamondhead Clinic4300 Leisure Time Dr, Diamondhead, MS 39525 Directions (228) 255-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Biloxi
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. She is knowledgeable, explains well the diagnosis and treatment plan. SPENDS ENOUGH TIME WITH PATIENTS. EMPATHIC AND RELATES TO PATIENTS VERY WELL AND MAKE THEM FEEL AT EASE. Always approachable and takes care of patients really well. Would strongly recommend her to any patients for Sleep Medicine and Neurology.
About Dr. Abha Mishra, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1285668921
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mishra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mishra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.