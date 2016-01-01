See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Salisbury, NC
Dr. Abhay Patel, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Abhay Patel, MD

Dr. Abhay Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. 

Dr. Patel works at Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan
    612 Mocksville Ave # 3, Salisbury, NC 28144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3616

About Dr. Abhay Patel, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1790281632
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

