Dr. Abhay Sanan, MD
Dr. Abhay Sanan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Center for Neurosciences2450 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 795-7750
- Tucson Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
In every instance Dr Sanan was honest, sincerely interested and informed. He was always caring and concerned about how I was feeling. Very happy about him and his staff. He was also prompt and made himself available.
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Mayo Clinic-Minnesota
- University Of Minnesota Hosp & Clinic
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Boston U
