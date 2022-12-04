Overview of Dr. Abhay Sanan, MD

Dr. Abhay Sanan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Sanan works at Center For Neurosciences in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.