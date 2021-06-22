Dr. Abhay Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhay Trivedi, MD
Dr. Abhay Trivedi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.
Atlanta Metro Cardiology2645 Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (770) 491-7030
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
Dr. Trivedi is very thorough in his examinations and treatment to his patients. He follows up with his patients after the diagnosis and treatments. He listens to your concerns and offers sound advice. I have just completed some medical procedures which Dr. Trivedi performed, and the treatment in the surgery and the follow up in the hospital was absolutely stunning. That is what a patient needs. I could not have wanted better treatment. Visits to his office are always enjoyable, especially with his friendly and professional staff. Special mention to Bernard, Briana and Toni. I have absolutely no problems in scheduling appoints or getting prescriptions filled. I would honestly recommend Dr. Trivedi to anyone who needs medical attention with any cardiac concerns. Thank you Dr. Trivedi and staff.
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1700974805
- Newark Beth Israel Med Center
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Trivedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trivedi has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Hypotension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trivedi speaks Hindi and Urdu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.
